Burger King Franchisee GPS Hospitality Promotes Daniel Lee to VP of Financial Planning & Analysis

GPS Hospitality, one the nation’s largest franchisees of Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, and Pizza Hut, today announces the promotion of Daniel Lee to Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis. Lee initially joined GPS Hospitality in 2017 as Manager, Financial Planning & Analysis, Strategy, in which he provided thought leadership and finance/analytic support by leading the Annual Operating Planning (AOP) process, business performance reporting and forecasting and long-range plans.

“Daniel has brought a creative and innovative focus to our planning and analysis team since joining GPS,” says Scott Jasinski, CFO of GPS Hospitality. “His ability to create analyses that make it easy for all levels within the organization to understand and apply to our business has been invaluable. He has built a FP&A team of highly skilled and trained analysts who collectively share in the GPS vision to provide outstanding service to our restaurants.”

With over a decade of senior financial planning & analysis experience, Lee’s first foray into the quick-service restaurant industry began with his role as Finance Manager/Financial Analyst at Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen in 2015. Since joining GPS Hospitality in 2017, Lee was inducted into the Partner Program in 2018 and was nominated into the company’s L.E.A.D. Program as an inaugural member of its one-year extensive Leadership Development Program. In his new role, Lee will continue to work with the executive team in strategy development to drive growth and revenue.

“I’m grateful for the opportunities GPS has given me in the past four years,” says Lee. “Scott and the entire GPS Hospitality leadership team have been incredibly supportive, and I am appreciative of the trust and mentorship that has been offered to me. I look forward to leading our team of talented FP&A analysts as we continue to strive towards our journey to $1 billion in sales.

GPS Hospitality has grown to manage nearly 500 Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Pizza Hut franchise locations nationwide. With its Goal-focused, People-oriented and Service obsessed approach to franchise management, GPS Hospitality sustains rapid growth by attracting and retaining the top talent in the QSR food industry.