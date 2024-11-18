Burger King will unveil its newly remodeled restaurant in San Jose, California, bringing Guests in the community a state-of-the-art-design and enhanced experience, from dine-in, to pick-up, and drive-thru. This is part of the brand’s goal to achieve 85-90% modern image across the U.S. by 2028, fueled by  more than $700M in investments since the brand announced its “Reclaim the Flame” strategy in  2022. A key part of the brand’s plan is to refresh the system with committed operators and  modernized restaurants designed to enhance the Guest experience, and bring “Have it Their  Way” to life. 

Here’s what BK Guests in San Jose can expect to experience: 

• New furniture and decor 

• New signage 

• Updated restrooms 

• Updated exterior 

• New service counter 

This newly remodeled restaurant’s debut was made possible by the Chhaddva family. Hansa’s  (the matriarch) inspiring journey began in Mumbai, India, where she developed a strong  foundation of perseverance and ambition. After moving to Los Angeles, her family worked  diligently in the QSR industry, gaining invaluable experience that fueled Hansa’s passion for the field. In 1996, she embraced new opportunities and challenges in the Bay Area, where she has  spent 28 years building a thriving business and forging strong community ties. A defining moment  came in 2001, when Hansa proudly took over her first Burger King, laying the groundwork for her  success. Today, Hansa’s business has grown to provide employment to approximately 170 team  members, along with her two daughters (Priya and Lisa) each contributing to a shared  commitment to excellence and community impact. 

“We are thrilled to bring a modernized Burger King restaurant to the San Jose community,” said Priya Chhaddva. “We think Guests will love the enhanced atmosphere and we look forward to  creating ‘You Rule’ moments for Guests for years to come.” 

Burgers, Fast Food, Franchising, Growth, News, Burger King