Burger King will unveil its newly remodeled restaurant in San Jose, California, bringing Guests in the community a state-of-the-art-design and enhanced experience, from dine-in, to pick-up, and drive-thru. This is part of the brand’s goal to achieve 85-90% modern image across the U.S. by 2028, fueled by more than $700M in investments since the brand announced its “Reclaim the Flame” strategy in 2022. A key part of the brand’s plan is to refresh the system with committed operators and modernized restaurants designed to enhance the Guest experience, and bring “Have it Their Way” to life.

Here’s what BK Guests in San Jose can expect to experience:

• New furniture and decor

• New signage

• Updated restrooms

• Updated exterior

• New service counter

This newly remodeled restaurant’s debut was made possible by the Chhaddva family. Hansa’s (the matriarch) inspiring journey began in Mumbai, India, where she developed a strong foundation of perseverance and ambition. After moving to Los Angeles, her family worked diligently in the QSR industry, gaining invaluable experience that fueled Hansa’s passion for the field. In 1996, she embraced new opportunities and challenges in the Bay Area, where she has spent 28 years building a thriving business and forging strong community ties. A defining moment came in 2001, when Hansa proudly took over her first Burger King, laying the groundwork for her success. Today, Hansa’s business has grown to provide employment to approximately 170 team members, along with her two daughters (Priya and Lisa) each contributing to a shared commitment to excellence and community impact.

“We are thrilled to bring a modernized Burger King restaurant to the San Jose community,” said Priya Chhaddva. “We think Guests will love the enhanced atmosphere and we look forward to creating ‘You Rule’ moments for Guests for years to come.”