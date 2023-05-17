Burger King Introduces Exclusive Digital Deals for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Earlier this month, Burger King announced a co-promotion with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which swings into theaters June 2, including a limited-edition “Spider-Verse” Whopper. Now, Burger King is taking guests on an adventure through the BK-Verse with new exclusive digital deals through June 11, which only Royal Perks members can access.

Now through June 11, Royal Perks members can access Spider-Verse-inspired digital offers through the BK App or BK.com with the push of a button all week long – with a new offer released every day of the week. Guests can enjoy various deals including: