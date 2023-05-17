Burger King Introduces Exclusive Digital Deals for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Earlier this month, Burger King announced a co-promotion with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which swings into theaters June 2, including a limited-edition “Spider-Verse” Whopper. Now, Burger King is taking guests on an adventure through the BK-Verse with new exclusive digital deals through June 11, which only Royal Perks members can access.
Now through June 11, Royal Perks members can access Spider-Verse-inspired digital offers through the BK App or BK.com with the push of a button all week long – with a new offer released every day of the week. Guests can enjoy various deals including:
- Mondays: Start the week with a “Spider-Verse” Whopper for only $5.
- Tuesdays: Enjoy a Webslinger Meal which features a “Spider-Verse” Whopper, 4pc Mozzarella Sticks and a “Spider-Verse” Sundae for just $10.
- Wednesdays: Whopper Wednesday just got even better – fans can experience the Spider-Verse with BK’s “Spider-Verse” Meal, which includes a “Spider-Verse” Whopper, small fries and a small soft drink for only $8.
- Thursdays: For $8, Guests can Swing Into A Meal that features a Whopper Jr., 9 pc. -Chicken Fries, 4 pc. Mozzarella Sticks and a “Spider-Verse” Sundae.
- Fridays: Make it a date night with the Glitch Bundle at Burger King. Royal Perks members can enjoy 2 “Spider-Verse” Whopper Sandwiches, 2medium fries,2 “Spider-Verse” Sundaes, and 2 medium soft drinks – for only $20.99, plus $5 off Fandango reward
- Saturdays: Explore the Spider Society Bundle which features 2 “Spider-Verse” Whopper sandwiches, 2 Original Chicken Sandwiches, 2 Medium Fries and 2 Chicken Fries (9 pc.) for $30.
- Sundays: Enjoy a free “Spider-Verse” Whopper with your $20 BK delivery or pickup order.
News and information presented in this release has not been corroborated by WTWH Media LLC.