Burger King is celebrating the New Year by turning up the heat and offering guests exciting deals on beloved classics, including:

$5 Duo & $7 Trios: Burger King is giving guests even more ways to “Have it Your Way” and satisfy their cravings – big or small – with the launch of the $5 Duo and $7 Trio.

Available now through the spring, guests can pick 2 items for $5 or 3 items for $7 from the list below:

Whopper Junior

Original Chicken Sandwich (OCS)

Bacon Cheeseburger

Medium Fries

8-piece Chicken Fries

Medium Soft Drink

$1 Cheeseburger Week: Available nationwide starting Jan. 27 through Feb 2., Royal Perks members can enjoy the delicious taste of a classic BK cheeseburger through the BK App – for just $1. And the deal just got a whole lot sweeter for Walmart+ Members, who will receive access to the offer a day early on Jan. 26.

National Croissant Day: Burger KIng shared, in honor of National Croissant Day on Jan. 30, it is offering Royal Perks members a special 1 cent breakfast deal on the Croissan’wich – with any purchase of $1 or more.