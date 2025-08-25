With back-to-school season in full swing, Burger King is giving students and parents something to really look forward to with the all-new BK Snackin’ Hour. From Sept. 1-5, Guests can snag an A+ on limited-time deals before and after class, including:

7-9 AM*: Free Hash Browns with any $1+ purchase

3-5 PM**: Free 4 pc. Mozzarella Fries with any $1+ purchase

Whether you’re fueling up for the morning rush or treating yourself to a well-earned afternoon snack, BK has got you covered. Additionally, on Labor Day (9/1), Royal Perks members can enjoy a second round of its BOGO offer on the iconic Whopper sandwich.

*Free Large Hash Browns with $1+ purchase is available from 9/1/2025 through 9/5/2025 from 7:00am to 9:00am local time.

**Free 4pc Mozzarella Fries with $1+ purchase is available from 9/1/2025 through 9/5/2025 from 3:00pm to 5:00pm local time.