Burger King Launches New Chicken Wraps

Burger King, the home of the flame-grilled Whopper, is bringing fun and flavor to snacking with the launch of delicious, convenient and affordable hand-held wraps.

Starting August 14, Guests can satiate their snack cravings with the new BK Royal Crispy Wraps at participating restaurants nationwide.

Available in three delicious flavors – including Classic, Spicy and Honey Mustard – BK Royal Crispy Wraps are the latest chicken-based innovation from Burger King, featuring crispy white meat chicken, juicy tomato, crisp lettuce and one of three flavors in a soft tortilla. At just $2.99 each, BK Royal Crispy Wraps are perfectly sized and a delicious snack or addition to any Burger King meal.