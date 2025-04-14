Burger King announced Joel Yashinsky as Chief Marketing Officer for the U.S. & Canada. Yashinsky will build on the brand’s existing Reclaim the Flame plan that was created with the advice and support of Burger King Franchisees.

“We are thrilled to welcome Joel to the Burger King leadership team and the broader BK family,” said Tom Curtis, President of Burger King U.S. & Canada. “Joel joins us at an exciting time for the brand, and brings the ideal mix of strategic marketing experience, brand-building creativity, and leadership expertise to help fuel our next chapter.”

Yashinsky brings extensive QSR marketing experience to the role. He was most recently Chief Marketing Officer at Applebee’s, following nearly two decades at McDonald’s in senior marketing roles across North America.