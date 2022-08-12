Burger King to Offer Free French Toast Sticks to Rewards Members

Burger King has had French Toast Sticks on its menu since 1985. That’s 37 years of BK guests enjoying the famous taste of one of the most craveable BK breakfast items.

Golden brown, piping hot, and perfect for dipping in a side of sweet syrup, our fan-favorite French Toast Sticks are the perfect morning pick me up.

And now, breakfast at BJ just got sweeter.

Burger King is introducing a limited-time only offer starting August 12, where Royal Perks members can get free 3-piece French Toast Sticks with $1+ purchase for the rest of the month. To become a Royal Perks member, simply download the BK app and register for Royal Perks or go to BK.com.