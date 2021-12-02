Burger King to Offer Whopper for 37 Cents

The iconic Whopper sandwich is turning 64.

That’s 64 years of a flame-grilled beef patty with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup and sliced onion on a sesame seed bun – and with 1,024 ways to eat a Whopper, you really can have it your way.

To celebrate, BK is taking it back to 1957 with a two-day birthday bash. On Dec. 3 and 4, BK restaurants nationwide are serving up the flame-grilled Whopper for its original price of 37 cents to Burger King Royal Perks members.