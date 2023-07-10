Burger King Offering Rewards Members Chance at $3,000 Daily Prize

For the first time ever, Burger King is letting members of its loyalty program, Royal Perks, “cash in” their crowns (i.e., points). Royal Perks members can use their crowns each day to enter the “Whole Lot-O Crowns” giveaway for the chance to win a daily prize of $3,000, now through September 1.

How the “Whole Lot-O Crowns” giveaway works:

RoyalPerks members that have made a purchase within the last seven days can exchange 50 crowns in the BK app for one entry (maximum three entries per day).

For each day members participate, they will receive one badge representing one of the nine iconic Whopper ingredients. Members who collect all nine badges will receive 750 crowns, which is equivalent to a free Whopper sandwich.

“Since launching Royal Perks in Sept. 2021, we have been focused on providing a best-in-class digital experience with unique benefits our members can’t find anywhere else.” said Thibault Roux, Chief Digital Officer, Burger King NorthAmerica. “We’re continuing to explore ways we can reward our most loyal fans with benefits that extend beyond food, and are excited to showRoyal Perks members that they rule with the opportunity to turn their crowns into cash.”

While “Whole Lot-O Crowns” is the first time Burger King has allowed loyalty members the chance to trade in their crowns for cash, the program has unlocked exclusive offers and rewards ever since its launch. This includes early access to menu items, the free fries every week program that was recently extended, limited-edition swag, promotions tied to holidays and seasonal moments and more.