Losing an hour of sleep is a royal pain, so for the second year in a row, Burger King is giving Royal Perks Members a special way to power through the early mornings of Daylight Savings with a full week of breakfast deals – no snooze button required. Since 1978, BK has been the morning destination for Guests to enjoy savory breakfast favorites including its signature Crossian’wich, delicious French Toast Sticks, hot fresh coffee and more.

Starting Sunday, March 9, Royal Perks Members can brighten up their mornings – and even count down to Pi Day – with a full week of daily offers:

3/9 : Free Croissan’wich with $1+

: Free Croissan’wich with $1+ 3/10 : Free 4 Pc. Churro Fries with $1+

: Free 4 Pc. Churro Fries with $1+ 3/11 : Free Md Iced Coffee with $1+

: Free Md Iced Coffee with $1+ 3/12 : Free 5 Pc. French Toast Sticks with $1+

: Free 5 Pc. French Toast Sticks with $1+ 3/13 : Free Large Hash Browns with $1+

: Free Large Hash Browns with $1+ National Pi Day – 3/14 : Free Hershey Pie with $3.14+

: Free Hershey Pie with $3.14+ 3/15: Free Sausage Biscuit with $1+

The breakfast deals don’t stop there. Beginning Monday March 24, Morning Mondays return to Burger King! Every Monday, Royal Perks Members can enjoy a Croissan’wich and small coffee for just $3.