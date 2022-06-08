Burger King Operator GPS Hospitality Awards Scholarships to 213 Students

GPS Hospitality, a rapidly growing franchisee with over 400 Burger King restaurants, is pleased to announce it will award the Burger King Foundation scholarships to 213 students in 13 states this graduation season. Since 2013, GPS Hospitality has supported 1,601 scholars in totaling nearly $1.6 million in giving.

Scholarships are awarded to graduating high school seniors based on their grade point average and the impact the applicants have on their schools and communities through volunteerism and work experience. Burger King employees and their family members pursuing a traditional post-secondary education or enrichment programs are also eligible to apply. This year’s 213 winners include 30 employees and 183 seniors in GPS Hospitality’s local communities. The Burger King Foundation scholarships are a community effort as they are funded completely through guest donations at local restaurants. in 2000, the Burger King Scholars program has awarded nearly $55 million in scholarships.

“We are passionate about making a positive, local impact,” says Michael Lippert, President of GPS Hospitality. “I am proud of our team members who drive in-store donations that support the Burger King Foundation Scholarship program. Not only is it rewarding to be able support students and employees in continuing their education but also to see the impact our team members and guests are making together in cities across the country.”

The Burger King Foundation Scholarship program is the Burger King Foundation’s flagship program, established to honor the legacy of the Burger King brand’s co-founder James W. McLamore, whose commitment to philanthropy and education made him a pillar of community service throughout his lifetime. Scholarship recipients are selected based on their grade point average (GPA), community service, financial need, and leadership/work experience.