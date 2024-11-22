Burger King is opening the doors to a freshly remodeled restaurant in The Colony, Texas featuring the brand’s new “Sizzle” design, which was first announced in Oct. 2023. The new restaurant is designed to enhance all aspects of the Guest experience, including digital improvements, updated drive-thru and pick-up experiences, and signature design elements to better serve the community.

The grand reopening event will take place on December 5th, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. (CST) at 3700 Main St, The Colony, Texas, 75056. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and raffle prizes, and the first 100 guests will receive a coupon for a free Whopper sandwich.

Here’s what BK Guests in The Colony can expect to experience:

● Digital Ordering Kiosks that allow Guests to more conveniently place an order for dine-in or carry out

● Enhanced Drive-Thru featuring a new canopied design with an automated drive-thru voice system and double lanes

● A Designated Pick-Up Area to make delivery and pick-up orders placed through digital channels more seamless

● Signature Interior Design Elements, including the new “King Booth,” a distinguished space perfect for families and large groups, a “Crown Wall” for a must-have photo moment inspired by the iconic Burger King crown, and a unique Whopper art installation

● Modern Eye-Catching Exterior with a large Burger King bun logo and “Home of the Whopper” wall

And, the brand is excited to bring multiple career opportunities to The Colony community. This debut was made possible by Dossani Paradise Management, a family-run business led by Al Dossani.

Al Dossani, who immigrated in 1983, began his entrepreneurial journey in 1993 with a convenience store in Arlington, Texas. Over the years, his portfolio expanded to include convenience stores, restaurants, fuel distributorships, a construction company, and real estate investments. In 2014, Al and his son Armaan acquired their first Burger King in Nash, Texas. Today, they own over 21 Burger King locations. Their office is headquartered in Grapevine, TX and is comprised of a strong tenured leadership team, focused on a people-centric culture.