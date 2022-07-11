Burger King Perks Members Get Free Chicken Fries on July 13

Wednesday, July 13 is National French Fry Day and Burger King is celebrating the holiday with a fan-favorite for Royal Perks members only: Chicken Fries.

Since Royal Perks members can get free fries all year as part of the frequent fry’er club, Burger King is offering free Chicken Fries with every $3 purchase on Wednesday, July 13. The offer is available via the BK app, BK.com and participating restaurants. It is not available via delivery.

Shaped like fries, Chicken Fries are made with white meat chicken, coated in a light crispy breading seasoned with savory spices and herbs and are perfect to dip in any delicious BK dipping sauces.