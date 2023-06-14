Burger King Pilots New Fries n' Rings Product

Burger King will test launch an all new side option that eliminates the choice of French fries or onion rings, called Fries n’ Rings.

Available at select locations in Miami and Fort Lauderdale starting June 19 through July 20 (so, just in time for National Onion Ring Day on June 22 ), Guests can now have it their way in an all-new way – with a single order of BK’s signature fries mixed together at last with classic onion rings. Available a la carte or as part of any meal in value, small, medium and large sizes, Fries n’ Rings offers the best of both worlds without ever having to choose how to customize that combo meal side again.