This spring and just in time for Lent, Burger King is turning up the heat with the return of a fiery favorite that’s too good to let off the hook.

Available starting March 6 at participating restaurants, Guests can relish in the delicious taste of the Fiery Big Fish Sandwich. A spicy take on the classic, the Fiery Big Fish features white Alaskan Pollock with crispy panko breading topped with spicy glaze for an added kick, sweet tartar sauce, lettuce, and crunchy pickles on a brioche bun.

And, from March 5 – April 20, members of Royal Perks (the free loyalty program available in the BK app) can reel in the original Big Fish for just $2* with the purchase of another classic Big Fish at full price. No bait and switch, just a fin-tastic deal!

