The Federación Mexicana de Fútbol (FMF) and Soccer United Marketing (SUM), the commercial arm and partner of Mexico’s annual U.S. Tour for more than two decades, today announced a multiyear partnership with the Burger King brand in the United States. The brand has been named the official quick-service restaurant (QSR) of the senior Mexican National Teams in the U.S. and will partner alongside the teams as they participate in the men’s MexTour and women’s MexTour W.

Through this wide-ranging partnership, Burger King will cheer alongside the Mexican National Teams’ passionate fanbase – one of the largest in the country – through a combination of high visibility in-venue signage and fan experiences. Additionally, Burger King will unveil a special match day meal offer that is specifically designed around MexTour matches. As a brand with a 70-year history, Burger King has its own passionate fanbase and this agreement will give Burger King and its Guests the platform to embed itself into the special culture of the Mexican National Teams and be front and center at the highly anticipated matches that will take place throughout MexTour. Following the conclusion of the 2024 MexTour, US fans will also see a Burger King presence during the Mexican Men’s National Team match on October 15 against the U.S. at Akron Stadium in Mexico.

“Few things rival the passion that Burger King has for serving up delicious flame-grilled burgers, so we couldn’t be more thrilled to be sponsoring the Mexican National Teams and to help fuel its passionate and devoted fans,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “We look forward to celebrating all of the exciting moments over the next several years alongside the MNT and its fans with delicious gameday offers, special experiences and much more.”

Both the Mexican Men’s and Women’s National Teams have played a series of games across the United States this year. MexTour W featured two matches earlier this year in Orlando, Fl and San Antonio, Texas following a semifinal run in the Concacaf W Gold Cup. The Mexican Men’s National Team’s MexTour featured matches against Bolivia in Chicago, Uruguay in Denver), Brazil in College Station, Texas), and now in September during the FIFA window, will face New Zealand (Sept. 7 at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.) and Canada (Sept. 10 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas). Tickets and more information are available at www.SomosLocales.com.

Now in its 21st edition, the MexTour has delighted sports fans across the United States with marquee soccer matches against top opponents at world-class venues, including most U.S. stadiums scheduled to host 2026 FIFA World Cup matches. More than just a game, each tour stop features the AT&T Futbol Fiesta fan fest, as well as fan and media events throughout the markets. Mexico’s supporters have responded with an average attendance of nearly 60,000 per match in the last decade, thanks to its estimated fan base of 60 million people*. With a conglomeration of top blue-chip sponsors, the MexTour is recognized as one of the most successful sports properties on the continent. On the pitch, MexTour matches allow the team to prepare for important competitions such as the FIFA World Cup, the Concacaf Gold Cup, and CONMEBOL Copa America.

“The Mexican Men’s and Women’s National Teams are among the icons of the global sport of fútbol, so it’s fitting that an iconic brand like Burger King is now a major partner and supporter of the FMF and MexTours,” said Carter Ladd, Soccer United Marketing Chief Revenue Officer. “SUM is extremely proud to have formed this partnership, and we look forward to working with Burger King and the Mexican National Teams throughout this time of unlimited opportunity for our sport in America.”

*Study: Equation Research