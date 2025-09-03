With sweater weather right around the corner, Burger King is kicking off September with a flavor-packed lineup and unbelievable perks – giving Royal Perks members plenty of delicious ways to embrace the autumn season, including:

MTV VMAs Meal (9/6 – 9/7): Royal Perks members can redeem a $4.99 Small Bacon Cheeseburger meal with a Frozen Cotton Candy with Cloud Foam Beverage – the official frozen beverage of this year’s VMAs.

National Cheeseburger Day Perks Week (9/15 – 9/21): Royal Perks members can enjoy an offer every day including:

o 9/15: FREE Hamburger with a $1+ purchase

o 9/16: FREE Cini Minis with a $1+ purchase

o 9/17: FREE Croissan’wich with a $1+ purchase

o 9/18: FREE Bacon Cheeseburger with a $1+ purchase

o 9/19: FREE Whopper Jr. with a $1+ purchase

o 9/20: FREE Cheeseburger with a $1+ purchase

o 9/21: FREE Original Chicken Sandwich (OCS) with a $1+ purchase

National Coffee Day (9/29): Royal Perks members can score a FREE Medium Iced Coffee with a $1+ purchase.

Fall Foundation Fundraiser (9/8 – 10/17): Royal Perks members who donate $1+ to the BK Foundation will unlock four exclusive coupons: 4 Pc. Chicken Nuggets, Soft Serve Cup or Cone, 1 Small Fry, and 1 Small Soft Drink (each redeemable with a $1+ purchase).

Whether you’re covering fall food deals, National Cheeseburger Day, or charitable initiatives, I wanted to make sure these September offers from Burger King were on your radar.