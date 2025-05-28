Burger King is kicking-off summer and inviting guests to celebrate the start of the season with incredible deals. Throughout June, Royal Perks members can discover and enjoy a (heat)wave of fun offers – including:
- BOGO Impossible Whopper (6/1-6/30): Burger King is starting the summer season with a BOGO Impossible Whopper offer for Royal Perks members available all-month long.
- Burger King Birthday (6/1): Burger King is turning 71 this year and to celebrate, Royal Perks members can snag a free Whopper with a $3+ purchase.
- National Cheese Day (6/4): Royal Perks members can claim a free Mozzarella Fries (4 pc.) with a $1+ purchase for an extra cheesy snack.
- Father’s Day (6/15): To celebrate the father figures on their special day, Royal Perks members can gift dad a BOGO Whopper to say “thanks,” available all day long.
- National Onion Ring Day (6/22): Royal Perks members can redeem a free any size Onion Rings.