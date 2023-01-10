Burger King Taps Former Mountain Dew Exec as New Marketing Chief

Burger King on Tuesday announced Patrick O’Toole will join the brand as Chief Marketing Officer, beginning February 6. O’Toole will be accountable for leading marketing efforts to help grow traffic, accelerate sales growth and amplify the fundamental advancements the brand is making to the guest experience—in support of the brand’s existing Reclaim the Flame plan shared in 2022—and supported by more than 96 percent of Burger King franchisees nationwide.

“We are excited to welcome Pat to the Burger King leadership team and broader BK family,” says Tom Curtis, president of Burger King North America. “Pat joins us at a milestone moment for the brand, and brings the right combination of perspective, experience and expertise to position BK for success in 2023 and beyond. We have an incredible plan that has been built with and endorsed by our Franchisees. Pat is joining this team to strengthen and build on our existing plans in collaboration with our Franchisees, leveraging his impressive background and past experiences.”

O’Toole joins the brand following 14 years with PepsiCo, where he most recently served as CMO for Mountain Dew. Prior to that, he held key roles at GE and Black & Decker.