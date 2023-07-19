Burger King Testing Chicken & Waffle and Chicken Parm Fries in Boston

Over the past several months, Burger King has been exploring and expanding its chicken offerings with delicious new items—including the limited time introduction of Spicy Chicken Fries and Fiery Nuggets earlier this year. And now, the brand is bringing its latest innovation to the great city of Boston for a limited time.

Starting July 24, Burger King is testing its new Chicken & Waffle and Chicken Parm Fries for a limited time exclusively in the Boston market. Available while supplies last, Guests can try the latest Chicken Fries innovations, which include: