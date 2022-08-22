Burger King Tests Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich

For years, guests have loved the famous taste of the Original Chicken Sandwich (OCS) at Burger King. And now, starting August 22, guests in Cincinnati, Ohio, can get their hands on the first-ever plant-based version of the classic – introducing the Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich.

This latest innovation is available for a limited time only and comes after years of offering twists on the classic – including the Italian OCS, Spicy OCS and Teriyaki OCS. The Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich features the crispy, juicy taste Guests love, but with a plant -based chicken patty instead—seasoned to perfection ad topped with shredded lettuce and creamy mayonnaise all on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Burger King and Impossible Foods have been pioneering plant-based innovation since the launching the Impossible Whopper in 2019 and testing Impossible Nuggets made from plants in 2021 – and are excited to add the Impossible Original Chick’n Sandwich to that list.