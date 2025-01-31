When it comes to the Big Game, the food may just be as important as the football, and Burger King is offering a BOGO* Whopper deal that’s sure to be a touchdown – no matter which team you’re rooting for.

On Sunday, February 9, Royal Perks members can score a Buy One Get One Free Whopper and $0 delivery when ordering through the BK App. Whether you’re tuning in from a friend’s couch or hosting a watch party yourself, this deal is one you don’t want to fumble.

To kick-off the Big Game fun BK is bringing the BK Aim Game, an interactive game available to the BK App. From February 3-9, users can participate in a football toss-like game where they can hit targets to maximize their score. Each day will have new incentives such as Crowns, offers and the chance to win Burger King merch.

* Buy one classic Whopper sandwich at regular price, get one free classic Whopper sandwich (the “Offer”) is available on 2/9/2025 at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants, only on the BK App and bk.com for BK delivery (where available). Price and participation vary. Upsizes and modification at extra cost. Tax extra. No substitutions. Royal Perks account required. Must activate offer in the “Offers” tab on the BK App or bk.com before placing order. One offer per Account. Not available during breakfast hours. Not valid with any other coupons or offers. Not valid in AK, HI & U.S. territories. Excludes third party delivery orders. Royal Perks terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms. Burger King reserves the right to modify or terminate this Offer at any time without notice and in its sole discretion.