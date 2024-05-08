Burger King is inviting Guests to celebrate its milestone birthday with an all new and festive dessert – the Birthday Pie Slice. Available for a limited-time at participating restaurants nationwide starting May 13, the new Birthday Pie Slice features a creamy birthday cake flavored pie-filling in a cookie crumb crust topped with rainbow-colored sprinkles, cake bites, and whipped topping.

The party doesn’t stop there! Burger King is best known for the delicious burgers they’ve been flame-grilling since 1954, so starting on National Hamburger Day (May 28), Members of the BK loyalty program can enjoy a full week of Royal Perks offers with any purchase of $0.70 or more – a nod to 70 great years of flame-grilling – in the BK App and online. The week-long line-up of deals includes:

Tuesday, May 28 : In honor of National Hamburger Day, enjoy a free hamburger with a purchase $0.70 or more.

: In honor of National Hamburger Day, enjoy a free hamburger with a purchase $0.70 or more. Wednesday, May 29 : Kick-start the day and enjoy a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: Kick-start the day and enjoy a free Croissan’wich with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Thursday, May 30 : Enjoy a free medium soft drink with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: Enjoy a free medium soft drink with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Friday, May 31 : Enjoy the flame-grilled goodness of a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: Enjoy the flame-grilled goodness of a free cheeseburger with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Saturday, June 1 : The day BK officially turns 70! Celebrate the brand with a free Birthday Pie Slice with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: The day BK officially turns 70! Celebrate the brand with a free Birthday Pie Slice with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Sunday, June 2 : Get a free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

: Get a free Original Crispy Chicken Sandwich with a purchase of $0.70 or more. Monday, June 3: Grab a free Whopper Jr. with a purchase of $0.70 or more.

“Since 1954, Burger King has prided itself on two things – flame-grilling and letting Guests ‘Have It Your Way’. And, while a lot has changed over the last 70 years, we’ve always remained committed to our Guests, including the past few years as we have been reclaiming our flame with initiatives such as remodeling and modernizing our restaurants, investing in state-of-the-art technology, menu innovations and more,” says Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “As we look to celebrate our milestone birthday this June, we are proud of the legacy this brand has built and on which we stand, and are beyond grateful for our royal Guests who have made it all possible.”

To find your nearest restaurant and learn more about the new Birthday Pie Slice and week of special offers available to Royal Perks Members, please visit www.bk.com.