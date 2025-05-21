Calling all Dragon Trainers! Burger King – in co-promotion with the new live-action How to Train Your Dragon film from Universal Pictures –invites Guests to take a trip to the Isle of Berk with four dragon-inspired takes on fan-favorite menu items. Available starting Tuesday, May 27, the new lineup was developed to help BK and How to Train Your Dragon fans alike celebrate the release of the new film, which soars into theaters on Friday, June 13.

As home of the flame-grilled Whopper, Burger King is no stranger to fire and reimagining America’s most iconic burger. That’s why BK is inviting Guests to take their tastebuds on a bold and flavorful journey with adventurous new menu offerings, including:

Dragon Flame-Grilled Whopper – The star of the show features a 1/4 lb* of flame-grilled beef served on a red-and-orange-marbled bun colored with natural spices and vegetables, topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo.

– The star of the show features a 1/4 lb* of flame-grilled beef served on a red-and-orange-marbled bun colored with natural spices and vegetables, topped with American cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup and mayo. Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries – In addition to bringing the flame, BK is bringing the heat with Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, featuring melty mozzarella cheese, peppers and Fiery Calabrian chili pepper-breading for the perfect fiery snack served in a one-of-a-kind Toothless-inspired carton.

– In addition to bringing the flame, BK is bringing the heat with Fiery Dragon Mozzarella Fries, featuring melty mozzarella cheese, peppers and Fiery Calabrian chili pepper-breading for the perfect fiery snack served in a one-of-a-kind Toothless-inspired carton. Soaring Strawberry Lemonade – Soar to new heights and quench your thirst for adventure with the all-new Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, made with real fruit juice**.

– Soar to new heights and quench your thirst for adventure with the all-new Soaring Strawberry Lemonade, made with real fruit juice**. Viking’s Chocolate Sundae – Finish the adventure with Viking’s Chocolate Sundae, a delicious sweet treat featuring a vanilla soft-serve with HERSHEY’S chocolate syrup and black & green cookie crumbles.

“At BK, we love to bring partnerships to life that create an awesome experience for families. Our new collaboration with How to Train Your Dragon is going to be fun for both kids and kids at heart,” says Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “Our team has created a delicious menu inspired by the beloved characters and themes of this exciting new movie that brings that experience to Burger King restaurants.”

Additionally, Burger King will launch “Night Fury Flight” – a game inspired by the new film and available exclusively in the BK app and web. From May 27 through July 15, Royal Perks members can play daily to receive exclusive offers and be entered for a chance to win sweepstake prizes, including digital AMC Theatres gift cards and a grand prize trip for four to Universal Orlando Resort to experience the all-new How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk attraction.

* Weight based on pre-cooked patty

** Made with lemonade, sugar, fruit puree and natural flavors.