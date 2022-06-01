Burger King Turns 68 with Free Whopper Jr. Sandwiches

Burger King is keeping its birthday lit—flame-grilled, that is. Guests have loved the Home of the Whopper since 1954, and on June 1, the brand turns 68 years old. To celebrate, Burger King is launching a limited-edition birthday crown at participating restaurants nationwide and Royal Perks members can get a free Whopper Jr. sandwich with any $1+ purchase for one day only.

Burger King has continued to reward its Royal Perks members with exclusive benefits they can’t find anywhere else and, on our birthday, it’s no different. On June 1, Royal Perks members can claim their free Whopper Jr. via the BK app or website and at participating restaurants when they make any purchase of $1 or more. The Whopper Jr. features a savory flame-grilled beef patty topped with a juicy tomato slice, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles, and sliced white onions on a soft sesame seed bun.

The birthday celebration doesn’t end there—June 1 also marks a collaboration with artist Romero Britto and with shared Miami roots, Burger King and Britto have quite a history together. Now, the two are teaming up to make all Burger King Guests feel like royalty.

“Some of my first memories of moving to the United States include going to Burger King and getting a Whopper and a crown. It was the only restaurant I frequented—in fact, my first date with my wife was at a Burger King – so this collaboration felt like a natural fit,” says Romero Britto. “Having the opportunity to redesign the iconic BK crown is such an honor, and having been a fan of the brand for so long this partnership brings it all full circle.”

The new limited-edition birthday crowns feature the artist’s widely recognized vibrant, colorful patterns with a pop-art style burger and fries. Available for a limited time only while supplies last, the crowns also offer Guests the chance to unlock a prize that will keep the party going until next year’s birthday. Guests can enter for a chance to win a free year of Burger King by taking a selfie with the BK x Britto crown or GIF sticker and sharing it on Instagram tagging @burgerking and using the hashtag @BKBdayCrownSweepstakes.