Burger King Unleashes Whopper Melts Nationwide

Burger King is introducing a new way to Whopper. The brand’s new Whopper Melts are a cheesy, melty way to enjoy a flame-grilled Whopper.

The new Whopper Melts are available in three varieties, each served with flame-grilled beef patties and sandwiched between two slices of toasted bread.

Whopper Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties for ¼. lb. of flame-grilled beef, melty American cheese, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce.

Spicy Whopper Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties for ¼. lb of flame-grilled beef, melty American cheese, jalapenos, caramelized onions and a creamy spicy sauce.

Bacon Whopper Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. Patties for ¼. lb of flame-grilled beef, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, and Stacker Sauce.

Whopper Melts are the first of more Whopper innovations to come later this year.

To celebrate this latest menu innovation, Burger King is offering loyal guests an exclusive way to have it their way—with limited time, curated Whopper Melt Meal combos, starting at $6. Royal Perks members can access these special meals in the BK App and bk.com starting this Thursday, March 10. Whopper Melts are available nationwide at the starting recommended a-la-carte price of $4.29.