Burger King is keeping things cool and colorful with a new frozen beverage that’s as refreshing to sip as it is fun: Frozen Strawberry Flavored & NERDS candy.

Available nationwide for a limited time starting today (April 24), the delicious new frozen beverage features an icy blast of strawberry flavor that is perfect for staying cool as temperatures continue to climb. Additionally, Guests can top their Frozen Strawberry beverage with a crunchy, colorful, tangy layer of NERDS candy.

Following in the footsteps of fan-favorite frozen drinks such as Fanta Kickin’ Mango, Cotton Candy Cloud, and the Pink Lemonade, this launch continues a run of bold and unexpected frozen flavor drops from Burger King. Whether you’re sipping it alongside your Burger King meal or on the go, the Frozen Strawberry & NERDS candy beverage brings exciting flavors and a whole lot of fun.

Additionally, in honor of National Strawberry Month, every Saturday in May, Burger King Guests can enjoy a free classic Frozen Strawberry flavored beverage with $1+ purchase through the BK App and bk.com – at participating US restaurants, while supplies last.