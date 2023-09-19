Burger King Unveils its First Homecoming Meal

Burger King wants to know, “will you go to Homecoming with me?” To celebrate the start of the school year and Homecoming (HoCo) season, Burger King is helping guests create new traditions and lasting memories with the first-ever BK Homecoming Meal.

Available for a limited time at participating restaurants starting September 21, the BK Homecoming Meal aims to make it easier than ever for HoCo-goers to rule dinner and the dance floor with a sweetheart or friend. Specifically designed for sharing and priced at just $10, this special meal for two includes two Whopper Jr. sandwiches, two milkshakes, one small order of onion rings and one small order of French fries. Of course, it’s not Homecoming without a crown, so while supplies last every BK Homecoming Meal will include not one, but two of the iconic paper crowns – so everyone can feel like royalty.

In addition, guests in New York City, Los Angeles, Miami, Chicago, and Oklahoma City – known for hosting some of the largest Homecoming celebrations in the country – will receive a limited-edition HoCo-themed crown with their purchase of the BK Homecoming Meal while supplies last. These limited-edition crowns feature a bejeweled design fit for all royal Guests.

“For years we’ve seen fans incorporate Burger King into their Homecoming traditions, using our iconic crown as part of their royal celebrations across the country,” says Zahra Nurani, Vice President of Marketing Communications, Burger King North America. “We’re excited to get in on the celebration by offering a delicious meal for two that allows HoCo-goers even more ways to make BK a part of this special event.”