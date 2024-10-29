It’s the most Whopper-ful time of the year, and Burger King is opening its doors (12 of them, to be exact) to fans, Guests, and gift-givers alike with the launch of its first-ever BK Advent Calendar. With a whimsical holiday village design, inspired by this season’s BK app experience, the BK Advent Calendar is filled with 12 delightful surprises, offering recipients a thoughtfully curated gift each day.

Each of the BK Advent Calendar’s 12 items are inspired by past and present menu items, iconic campaigns, and memorable moments throughout the rich, 70-year history of Burger King. While the full list of items will be revealed mid-November, recipients can expect everything from cozy comfort to festive flair, nods to favorite items like Chicken Fries and the Whopper, and nostalgic nods (hello, Burger King Kids Club!) to inspire unforgettable holiday memories. The perfect way to count down to your big holiday celebration with a Burger King twist, the limited-edition BK Advent Calendar will be available for $19.54 – a nod to the founding year of Burger King – with the retail value of all items contained within at more than $100. Can’t wait to get your hands on it? Text ADVENT to 251-251* to be among the first in line to get the BK Advent Calendar when it goes on sale November 22.

And the festive fun doesn’t stop there! Burger King is spreading even more magic this season with 31 Days of Deals, featuring digital exclusives for Royal Perks members – including free food, $0 delivery fees with a purchase, deals on the brand’s most iconic menu offerings, festive BK merchandise drops and more. The 31 Days of Deals come to life in the “BK Village,” an immersive experience in the BK App that helps bring the Advent Calendar to life digitally. Royal Perks members can explore the snowy, cheery town to unlock deals and “deck the halls” of their holiday home, their way. Each day, users can open the mailbox at their digital holiday home to reveal one of the 31 days of deals to redeem, which then unlocks new fun and festive activities and interactions around the village and more surprises.

“Burger King loves giving its Guests great deals to help make the holiday season brighter, and this year, we wanted to give our biggest fans a little something extra,” said Pat O’Toole, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King North America. “In addition to offering great value through our 31 days of delicious deals, the first-ever BK Advent Calendar is the perfect gift to give to yourself or others and help spread holiday cheer.”

To join Royal Perks or find your nearest Burger King restaurant to enjoy the 31 Days of Deals, please visit www.bk.com.

