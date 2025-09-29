Burger King is making this Halloween a graveyard smash with the first-ever Monster Menu, featuring a line of hauntingly tasty twists on fan-favorite items inspired by some of the most iconic monsters. With a longstanding tradition of making Halloween scarily tasty, this year’s Monster Menu is no exception, serving up a collection of monstrously delicious creations guaranteed to make Guests scream with delight.

Available at participating U.S. restaurants starting Sept. 30, Guests of all-ages are invited to sink their teeth into fang-tastic Monster Menu creations, including:

Jack-O-Lantern Whopper – The iconic flame-grilled Whopper, stacked with American cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo, on a striking Jack O’ Lantern orange bun topped with black sesame seeds that gets its festive hue from natural spice.

The iconic flame-grilled Whopper, stacked with American cheese, bacon, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mayo, on a striking Jack O’ Lantern orange bun topped with black sesame seeds that gets its festive hue from natural spice. Vampire Nuggets – Crispy chicken nuggets shaped like vampire fangs and bats served in a carton designed as a coffin, perfect for dipping and sharing with your coven. These fang-tastic treats are available as part of the King Jr. Meal or a la carte.

Crispy chicken nuggets shaped like vampire fangs and bats served in a carton designed as a coffin, perfect for dipping and sharing with your coven. These fang-tastic treats are available as part of the King Jr. Meal or a la carte. Mummy Mozzarella Fries – Crispy mozzarella sticks “wrapped” in golden breading, paired with a marinara dipping sauce and served in a special limited-edition mummy-themed box.

Crispy mozzarella sticks “wrapped” in golden breading, paired with a marinara dipping sauce and served in a special limited-edition mummy-themed box. Franken-Candy Sundae – Creamy vanilla soft serve topped with a franken-mix of OREO cookie crumbles, purple franken-candy syrup, and purple and green popping candy, stitching together one electrifyingly sweet dessert.

“BK fans have come to expect something spirited from us during the Halloween season, and each year we try to bring even more fun to families,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “This year, we’ve dialed up the fun and flavor, not only with our ‘Monster Menu’ line-up complete with themed menu innovation, packaging and a special crown, but also with collectible buckets and Scooby-Doo toys – creating even more experiences for everyone.”

For the tiniest monsters in the family, Burger King is offering a special-edition King Jr. Meal, featuring Vampire Nuggets – the first King Jr. innovation in years – and an exclusive lineup of collectible toys inspired by Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Gang. Kids canhelp solve mysteries and capture monsters while enjoying the Monster Menu. Now that’s a spooky good time!

Finally, because no Halloween is complete without a little trick-or-treating, Guests can also score limited-edition Monster Menu-inspired Halloween Buckets starting Oct. 13, at participating restaurants while supplies last. They are perfect for collecting candy (or nuggets) and keeping the spooky spirit alive long after the last jack-o’-lantern flickers out.