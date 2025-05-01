Burger King is giving Guests fun and flavor this May with mouthwatering deals you cannot miss.

May 4 (5/4)*: Royal Perks members can enjoy a FREE Churro Fries (4 pc.) with a $1+ purchase* on May 4.

Royal Perks members can enjoy a with a $1+ purchase* on May 4. National Teacher Appreciation Day (5/6)**: To thank our everyday, unsung heroes, teachers can redeem a FREE Whopper Jr. with a $1+ purchase* — a delicious way to honor the impact they make, brought to you by Burger King and the Burger King Foundation.

To thank our everyday, unsung heroes, teachers can redeem a with a $1+ purchase* — a delicious way to honor the impact they make, brought to you by Burger King and the Burger King Foundation. National Buttermilk Biscuit Day (5/14)***: Royal Perks members can snag a $0.01 Sausage Biscuit with a $1+ purchase* and kickstart the morning with a buttery, delicious classic.

Royal Perks members can snag a with a $1+ purchase* and kickstart the morning with a buttery, delicious classic. National Strawberry Month****: Every Saturday, enjoy a FREE classic Frozen Strawberry flavored beverage* with a $1+ purchase through the BK APP and bk.com – at participating US restaurants, while supplies last.

*Valid 5/4/2025 at part. U.S. rest. on the BK App or bk.com for order ahead. $1 min. purchase req’d. Terms apply: bk.com/terms

**Valid 5/6/2025 at part. U.S. rest. on the BK App or bk.com for order ahead. $1 min. purchase req’d. Terms apply: bk.com/terms

***Valid 5/14/2025 at part. U.S. rest. on the BK App or bk.com for order ahead. $0.01 min. purchase req’d. Terms apply: bk.com/terms

****Valid Saturdays 5/3/2025 – 5/31/2025 at part. U.S. rest. on the BK App or bk.com for order ahead. $1 min. purchase req’d. Terms apply: bk.com/terms