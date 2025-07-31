Burger King is finishing the season strong with exciting and delicious deals. Throughout August, Royal Perks members can enjoy sizzlin’ offers – including:

Impossible Whopper Birthday (8/8)*: Join us and celebrate six years of Impossible Whopper – Royal Perks members can enjoy a free Impossible Whopper with a $3+ purchase.

National Potato Day (8/19)**: Royal Perks members can enjoy an any size free Fries with $3+ purchase.

Additionally, now until August 23, Guests can support the Burger King Foundation by choosing to round up the total amount of their purchase in restaurant with proceeds benefiting the Crown A Classroom and BK Scholars initiatives.

*Free Impossible Whopper with $3+ purchase is available on 8/8/2025 at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants, only on the BK App and bk.com for order ahead. Price and participation vary. Royal Perks account required. Must activate Offer in the “Offers” tab on the BK App or bk.com before placing order. Tax extra. One Offer per Account. Not valid with any other coupons or offers. Not valid in AK, HI & U.S. territories. Not valid on delivery orders. Royal Perks terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms. Burger King reserves the right to modify or terminate this Offer at any time without notice and in its sole discretion.

**1 order of free fries with $3+ purchase, any size, once per week (the “Offer”) is available for a limited time only at participating U.S. Burger King restaurants, on the BK App and bk.com for order ahead or dine-in with the 6-digit “My Code” (where available) located in your Account. Price and participation vary. Royal Perks account required. Must activate Offer in the “Offers” tab on the BK App or bk.com before placing order. Tax extra. No substitutions. Limit of one Offer per Account, per week. Not valid with any other coupons or offers. Not valid in AK, HI & U.S. territories. Not valid on delivery orders. Not valid with Mix & Match, Mix & Match Meals, and Your Way Meals. Royal Perks terms apply: bk.com/rewards-terms. Burger King reserves the right to modify or terminate this Offer at any time without notice and in its sole discretion.