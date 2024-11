After a 12-year hiatus, the fan-favorite and iconic 90s sweet treat – Cini Minis – are finally back at Burger King.

Available now in a 4-pack for just $2.49, Guests in Miami and Fort Lauderdale will be taken down memory lane and experience the nostalgic bite-sized cinnamon rolls while supplies last. Made with cinnamon sugar and served with a sweet icing for dipping, Cini Minis can be enjoyed all day for breakfast, as a snack or a perfect sweet edition to lunch or dinner.