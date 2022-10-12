Burger King's Ghost Pepper Whopper Returns with a Ghost Detector

This Halloween, Burger King is adding an electromagnetic field ghost detector within the BK App and inviting its Royal Perks Members to discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house. Guests who use the Home of the Ghosts feature in the app are in for a spooky surprise: a meal for two featuring the new limited time Ghost Pepper Whopper.

This latest Whopper innovation is scary good, and includes everything Burger King Guests love about the Whopper with a spicy twist – a flame-grilled beef patty, spicy queso, crispy jalapeños, bacon, and ghost pepper cheese, all on a toasted orange and black sesame seed bun. Guests can get the Ghost Pepper Whopper starting Oct. 10 for a limited time at restaurants nationwide.

This news follows the brand announcing a renewed focus on the iconic Whopper in its ‘Reclaim the Flame’ plan, detailed in Sept. 2022. And, the Home of the Ghosts promotion is the latest exclusive benefit BK is giving its Royal Perks Members.