Burger King's Melts Lineup Returns to Menu

Starting March 6, Burger King Guests can enjoy the return of Melts – the crave-worthy and melty handheld toasted sandwiches that were first introduced in 2022 – and a new, flaming-hot version of its iconic Chicken Fries. Melts and Spicy Chicken Fries are both launching at BK just in time for spring, and available at participating restaurants nationwide from March 6 through May 14.

The cheesy, melty, one-handed fan-favorite Melts are back in three varieties, giving Guests even more opportunities to have it their way, and include:

Classic Melt : Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce. Spicy Melt : Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions and a creamy, spicy sauce.

: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions and a creamy, spicy sauce. Bacon Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

In addition, starting March 9, BK Royal Perks members can continue getting exclusive benefits they can’t find anywhere else. To celebrate the launch of Melts, loyalty members can enter the “Royal Meltness” sweepstakes via the BK app and bk.com to win instant prizes worth more than $200K, a chance to win a grand prize, and access a special line-up of Melt meals.

In addition to bringing Melts back to menus across the country, Burger King will also be launching Spicy Chicken Fries! Seasoned to perfection with a blend of spices that are sure to pack a punch, Spicy Chicken Fries are the latest innovation for the product lineup following past iterations of the product, including Buffalo Chicken Fries, Pretzel Chicken Fries, Jalapeno Chicken Fries, and more.