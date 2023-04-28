Burger Patch Announces Week-Long Series of Deals to Honor Fourth Birthday

Burger Patch is announcing a week-long series of events, deals, donations and giveaways to celebrate another 365 days in the community and the fourth birthday of its first brick-and-mortar location at 2301 K Street in Midtown, Sacramento. From May 1st – 7th fans of Sacramento’s original plant-based burger joint can partake in unique daily discounts featuring $3.65 off a series of six different menu categories in addition to a special 1-day full takeover pop-up of the Midtown location for a sneak preview of Burrito Patch, the newest concept originating from their Land Park-based Kitchen of Innovation & Discovery Lab (KIND Lab).

The week will see the limited return of the popular Birthday Cake Shake collaboration featuring gluten-free chocolate cake crumble and dairy-free vanilla frosting from Sacramento’s Pushkin’s Bakery, this time also available in a new fun-size mini shake. Also returning is the annual Big Day of Giving partnership push for Blackberry Creek Farm Animal Sanctuary where a portion of proceeds from all seasonal Blackberry Patch Shakes sold all month will benefit the local non-profit.

“Midtown is where it all started and we’re grateful for another successful year in the neighborhood,” says Burger Patch Founder Phil Horn. “Birthday week is the perfect time for us to celebrate our loyal customers, collaborate with our valued partners and give back to our community, while introducing our latest product innovations.”

The lineup of daily giveaways to lucky fans during the festivities will include a total of $500 in gift cards, 20,000 Patch Points for Patch Perks app members and dozens of branded Burger Patch “B kind.” sustainable t-shirts and reusable drink tumblers. Fans are encouraged to visit burgerpatch.com/birthday for more information.

Customers can enter the promo code “BIRTHDAY” (all caps) for orders placed in the Burger Patch app or online at burgerpatch.com daily to take advantage of each new deal including:

Monday May 1st - $3.65 off any Chick’n Sandwich

Tuesday May 2nd - $3.65 off any Smashwrap

Wednesday May 3rd - $3.65 off any Spuds or Tots Basket

Thursday May 4th - $3.65 off any Burger

Saturday May 6th - $3.65 off any Breakfast Entrée

Sunday May 7th - $3.65 off any regular size Shake

In addition to the daily deals, Friday May 5th will interlude with an historic event, as the Midtown store flips completely to Burrito Patch for one day. Showcasing a full menu of plant-based quick-serve burritos, chimichangas, Patchadillas, loaded chips, spuds and more, the pop-up will serve as a first-run test for the new innovation-kitchen concept before a potential re-introduction in the future. Previous pop-ups at the eatery have drawn long lines of eager fans and Burrito Patch is expected to deliver equal anticipation as Sacramento’s first taste of Mexican-style vegan quick-serve. The pop-up will also be available on the Burger Patch app to order ahead for scheduled pickup or delivery on the day of the event.

Since launching their 100% plant-based menu with Sacramento pop-ups in 2017, and opening their first brick and mortar in 2019, Burger Patch has served a loyal following of both plant-based and “veg-curious” meat-eating diners, with over half a million customers joining them on a delicious mission of feeding kindness for the planet, animals and community helping to raise over $50,000 in donations for local non-profits. Voted a top 5 overall burger, and the number one vegan restaurant in Sacramento, the eatery is also known for their custom-crafted plant-based innovations including Smashwraps and award-winning Earth Quake Shakes.