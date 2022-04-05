Burger Patch to Open Fourth Unit Systemwide in Sacramento

Quick-serve chain Burger Patch announced today it will open its 4th brick and mortar store in the Land Park neighborhood of Sacramento on Saturday, April 9th. The Sacramento-based concept moves into its largest space yet at over 3,500 square feet, more than doubling the size of previous locations to include a new corporate headquarters and the Kitchen of Innovation and Discovery Lab (k.i.n.d. lab). The k.i.n.d. lab will centralize production for all regional stores, while serving as a creative hub for future plant-based menu development.

The new restaurant located at 4400 Freeport Blvd features the chain’s popular “FastPatch” delivery system with contactless pickup from the exterior for delivery drivers and those placing online orders for pickup. The space can accommodate seating inside for up to 18 and heated seating outdoors on a newly expanded patio for 24 guests with tableside views of Sacramento’s iconic W.M. Land Park.

“Sacramento is home” said Burger Patch co-founder Phil Horn. “We’re thankful for our community’s response to our purpose-driven goals and filled with pride for the opportunity to plant our roots deep with our new corporate headquarters, k.i.n.d lab and yet another accessible neighborhood location for convenient, conscious quick-serve alternatives. We now have a hub of production, efficiency and innovation to continue our expansion and further our mission of feeding kindness throughout Northern California and beyond.”

Opening Day, set for Saturday April 9th will kick off with the first 100 in line for the 10am early opening receiving a free burger or sandwich featuring Beyond Meat until 12pm. Choices for the first 100 will include the popular Patch Burger in addition to the new Ultimate Crispy and Spicy Beyond Chicken options. Additional giveaways will occur throughout the day in-store and via social media on the company’s Instagram account @theburgerpatch.

The location, given its proximity to the Sacramento Zoo, Funderland, Fairytale Town, Land Park, McClatchy High and Sacramento City College expects to see a heavy dose of families and students looking for a burger and shake on the go or an afternoon of play in the park. Co-Founder Danea Horn added “Families are making more thoughtful decisions of what type of food they put on their plates for many reasons, chiefly, impact on the environment, and we’re excited to introduce kinder alternatives filled with nostalgic taste in Land Park”.

The Land Park store will be open seven days a week at 11am with extended summer hours until 10pm and late-night eats until 11pm on Friday and Saturday nights. Burger Patch is also bringing back weekend breakfasts at 8:30am on Saturdays and Sundays at all locations beginning Sunday after the grand opening date on April 10th.

Since launching with pop-ups in 2017 as the first in the area to serve Beyond Meat, Burger Patch has developed a loyal following of both plant-based and “veg-curious” meat-eating diners who have joined them on a mission of feeding kindness for the planet, animals and community. Since inception, the eatery and their guests together have helped save over 35,000,000 gallons of water, over 50,000 animals and generated over $50,000 in cash donations directly to local non-profits by choosing a plant-based meal alternative.

Burger Patch is now hiring for all positions. The Land Park location expects to add 20 full and part-time positions with wages grossing over $18/hour at the entry level including tips.