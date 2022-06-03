Burger Patch Releases New Mobile App

Burger Patch announced today it has debuted a new mobile app for immediate download. The new Burger Patch app marks yet another innovation milestone for the largest 100% plant-based burger chain in Northern California, following the opening of the Kitchen of Innovation and Discovery Lab (k.i.n.d. lab) in April.

Along with the app, comes the launch of an upgraded loyalty rewards program known as “Patch Points”. Users of the app will receive 500 bonus points upon download which entitles them to a host of fun and unique rewards including discounts and free menu items. Users will receive Patch Points with orders placed for both pickup or delivery in the app, in-store and also on the upgraded online ordering platform at burgerpatch.com. The app will also harness AI machine learning to help provide menu suggestions based on popular items and analytics and segmentation designed to target special offers to frequent customers based on their preferences.

The restaurant also announced its unique new Smashwrap menu items as the first creation to come out of the new k.i.n.d. lab. The Smashwraps are currently available exclusively through the Burger Patch digital ordering experiences on the app and website. The Smashwrap is a new one-of-a-kind category that infuses fan-favorite ingredients, including plant-based proteins like Beyond Chicken and Beyond Beef, into a smashed, grilled and double-toasted tortilla.

“We have a lot of freedom in our space to create” says Burger Patch co-founder Phil Horn. “We’re at the forefront of a fast-growing movement for convenient conscious food, but we’re still early with a lot of whitespace for new menu items and customer-focused innovations designed to make the transition to nostalgic plant-based options delicious, familiar and seamless.”

The new app is free to download from both the Apple and Google Play Stores. Inside the app, users will find easy access to order from all Burger Patch locations, order history, loyalty rewards, special offers and more, including a digital QR code for use to redeem and earn loyalty points for in-store orders.

The Sacramento-based concept has focused on disruptive innovation in the plant-based fast-casual space since their inception. Leading moves for the chain off the menu have included the #GrilPower initiative for equality in restaurant leadership and serving as the 2021 official local restaurant partner for the SBD World’s Strongest Man competition. They were also the first plant-based chain to serve inside an NBA arena at Golden 1 Center. On the menu, first-of-its kind seasonal items like the plant-based Pulled Patch and new Smashwraps have attracted both veg and meat eaters alike. Forward-looking store designs have also included convenient FastPatch exterior pickup windows and the recent opening of the k.i.n.d. lab.

Since launching with pop-ups in 2017 as the first in the area to serve Beyond Meat, Burger Patch has developed a loyal following of both plant-based and “veg-curious” meat-eating diners who have joined them on a mission of feeding kindness for the planet, animals and community, while opting for a zero-cholesterol version of their favorite fast-casual meals. Since opening, the eatery and their guests together have helped save over 35,000,000 gallons of water, over 50,000 animals and generated over $50,000 in cash donations directly to local non-profits by choosing a plant-based alternative.