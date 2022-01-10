BurgerFi Adds Four Senior Members to Executive Team

BurgerFi International Inc. - the owner of one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts through the BurgerFi brand - today announces the addition of four senior members to its executive team following the recent acquisition of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings (Anthony’s). As part of the Company’s aggressive expansion plans, the hires will share responsibilities across BurgerFi and Anthony’s. The team’s deep expertise in the restaurant industry further cements BurgerFi’s visionary leadership in the fast-casual restaurant category and creates significant efficiencies and synergies across the portfolio.

“Continuing the momentum we had in 2021, we are building a multibrand-platform powerhouse to kick off the new year and having the right talent in place is a critical step to achieve that goal,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi International. “As part of continued evolution, putting a shared leadership structure in place across the BurgerFi portfolio creates strong efficiencies, builds our culture and deepens the opportunities that will fuel our aggressive growth.”

Bringing over 75 years of collective experience, the expanded team includes:

Michelle Zavolta, Chief People Officer: Leveraging her strengths and ability to help define company culture, recruit and retain new talent, and give a voice to the empowerment of the people behind the brands, Zavolta will serve as an influential leader advising C-Suite executives, developing key team members, and focusing on diversity and inclusion efforts that will continue to raise the bar for the industry. Zavolta has a proven track record of success and in-depth perspective that spans across multiple geographies and multicultural populations for iconic brands including Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings and Logan’s Roadhouse. “The pandemic made us pause and reflect on the need to create a value proposition beyond compensation. Thought leaders are redefining the typical team member profile, and it begins by paying attention to the shifts that have occurred while continuing to evolve,” says Michelle Zavolta, Chief People Officer at BurgerFi International.

Ron Biskin, Chief Development Officer: Having previously served in various C-level roles across national and international brands, including TGI Friday’s, Burger King, Wolfgang Puck, and Baja Fresh, Biskin will bring his extensive experience to lead restaurant development, real estate, and growth for BurgerFi International. Biskin’s significant past accomplishments include the development of over 1,000 new restaurant units and the development of a new bistro concept for Wolfgang Puck. “Passion and commitment for quality, fresh ingredients and innovation are at the core of BurgerFi and Anthony’s offerings and mirror my own values,” says Ron Biskin, Chief Development Officer at BurgerFi International. “Signing new restaurants in key markets will be critical in achieving our development goals, and I’m looking forward to helping propel us ahead.”

Stefan Schnopp, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary: Joining the team as a new member, Schnopp will lead and advise BurgerFi International’s executive team and board members on all legal matters, including corporate governance, financing transactions, disclosures, mergers and acquisitions, litigation, commercial and compliance. With nearly 25 years’ experience at leading international law firms and Sprint Corporation, as a trusted advisor who provides legal advice balanced with business practicalities, Schnopp was deeply involved in various corporate and finance processes in his signature, straightforward way. He previously served as Vice President and Corporate Secretary at Sprint, where he helped lead the board of directors and executive team in its merger with T-Mobile and was the lead financing lawyer, where he raised over $60 billion in capital during his tenure. “I look forward to becoming part of a company with such an impressive story and to contribute to its rapid expansion. Although BurgerFi has already done so much for the fast-casual dining industry, I believe the company’s greatest accomplishments lie ahead,” says Stefan Schnopp, Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary at BurgerFi International.

Nadia Cronk, Senior Vice President of Marketing: Bringing natural synergy and expertise in marketing, Cronk will spearhead customer outreach across company lines and geographies to further build BurgerFi and Anthony’s multibrand platforms. Cronk most recently led marketing for Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, developing programs to increase brand awareness, acquisition, and retention with a positive return on investment. Cronk has over 15 years of hospitality marketing experience with national brands including Bloomin’ Brands and Fortune 500 companies. “I’m delighted to join forces with the BurgerFi International family,” says Nadia Cronk, Senior Vice President of Marketing for BurgerFi International. “As many of us know, BurgerFi International and its collection of brands are leaders in the fast-casual dining industry and there is opportunity to leverage data and drive purposeful impact as we strengthen the overall guest experience.”

“This group of senior team members bring the perfect combination of demonstrated success and a fresh perspective,” says Ian Baines, CEO of BurgerFi International. “We are thrilled to welcome their ideas, passion and contributions, all of which will certainly be key pieces in building BurgerFi’s next chapter.”