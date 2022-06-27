BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza Launch Visa Rewards Card

Imprint, which offers branded payments and rewards products, today announced a partnership with BurgerFi International, Inc., to launch the BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings Visa Card.

BurgerFi International owns BurgerFi, one of the nation’s fastest-growing “better burger” dining concepts, and Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza and Wings, the high-quality, casual dining pizza brand.

The BurgerFi and Anthony’s Card offers customers cashback rewards when you order directly online or dine in at any BurgerFi and Anthony's location that accepts contactless payment. The card is offered as a bank-linked rewards card that has no credit inquiries, no interest, no overdrafts, and no fees. Cardholders receive benefits including a $25 sign-up bonus for the first 200 sign-ups, 3 percent in cashback rewards at any BurgerFi or Anthony's location, and 1 percent on all other purchases made on the card.

“At BurgerFi and Anthony’s we do everything with our customers’ satisfaction in mind, which is why we’re committed to using premium ingredients and providing a high quality fast-casual dining experience,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. “We are very excited to partner with Imprint to continue to best serve our customers, and reward their loyalty like never before with cashback every time they dine with us. It’s very important that we find innovative ways to give back to our communities for their continued support.”

To sign-up for the BurgerFi and Anthony’s Card, users download the Imprint App, securely connect their bank account using Plaid technology, and can immediately use the card everywhere Visa is accepted.

Brands like BurgerFi and Anthony’s are launching with Imprint’s platform to power custom rewards programs that reduce the cost to process payments and reinvest the savings into rich rewards for their customers. As a result, brands can boost retention and customer lifetime value with minimal investment.

“We’re proud to be a trusted partner of BurgerFi International, Inc. to provide their customers with the most rewarding way to dine,” says Daragh Murphy, CEO & Co-Founder of Imprint. “We are looking forward to working with BurgerFi and Anthony’s to engage with their fans and give back for their continued loyalty and support.”