BurgerFi, Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza to Provide Relief to Hurricane Victims

Southwest Florida was recently hit by one of the worst hurricanes in its history, Hurricane Ian. BurgerFi, one of the nation's leading fast-casual chains, and its sister restaurant Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, along with Marcum LLP, one of the nation's leading accounting and advisory firms, have joined forces once again to provide those in need in Southwest Florida with continued and much needed relief.

The companies previously collaborated in 2020 at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to provide assistance in some of the hardest-hit cities by providing meals to front line workers. During the month of November, BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings will donate a portion of proceeds, along with encouraging guests to dine in & donate to the Red Cross. Guests can add $1 to their meals at BurgerFi or round-up at any Anthony's. Marcum will match up to $10,000 in donations.

"We are so thankful to our partners at Marcum who have generously jump started this campaign with their commitment to match donations up to $10,000," said Ian Baines, CEO at BurgerFi International, "and for all corporate-owned BurgerFi and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings restaurants to participate."

"We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with BurgerFi International and to have a positive impact on those whose lives were suddenly disrupted," said Mark Agulnik, Regional Advisory Partner-in-Charge for Marcum LLP in the Southeast. "Being active members in the community is a core value at Marcum. We recognize the importance of coming together in good times and in times of challenge. It's an honor to have a role in helping the communities that were hardest hit begin to rebuild."

In December, after the donations are finalized, BurgerFi International and Marcum officials will make the drive to Southwest Florida on the company's 'Fi on the Fly®' food truck to present a check to the American Red Cross division of Fort Myers, Florida and hand out meals to those in need.