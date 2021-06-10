BurgerFi Board Member Steven Berrard Passes Away

BurgerFi announced the sudden passing of its board member Steven Berrard on Monday evening.

“The entire BurgerFi corporate team and franchise community are in mourning as we are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of Steve, who was an invaluable asset on our board and a highly regarded business visionary,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. “Steve was instrumental in guiding BurgerFi through its business combination and the initial months of being a public company, leveraging his extensive experience across a wide breadth of industries. We are incredibly grateful for the time we were able to spend with him and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

BurgerFi’s board of directors is currently evaluating plans to address the board seat and will provide updates as they materialize.