BurgerFi CEO Carl Bachmann Invests in His Own Company

On Carl J. Bachmann’s first day as Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi International, Inc., owner of leading fast-casual brand BurgerFi and the casual dining pizza brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings, he announced that he has become one of the largest individual management team investors in the company.

“I want to signal to our employees, franchisees, and existing investors, my belief and commitment to our brand. I can think of no better way to do so than acquiring shares in the company,” says Carl Bachmann, CEO of BurgerFi International, Inc.

Bachmann purchased 63,500 shares of BurgerFi common stock (Nasdaq: BFI) in an open market transaction.

“We believe strongly in our senior management team and their passion for our brands,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi and Founder & CEO of Lionheart Capital. “I am excited for the new leadership direction and Carl’s vision to further build best-in-class brands.”

Prior to joining BurgerFi, Bachmann served as President for Smashburger, the Denver-based chain that specializes in custom burgers.