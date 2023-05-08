BurgerFi CEO Ian Baines Announces Retirement

BurgerFi International, Inc. announced that Ian H. Baines has retired from his role of Chief Executive Officer, effective as of June 7, 2023, but, in lieu of any severance that would otherwise be payable under his employment agreement, has agreed to serve as an outside consultant to the company for the next 12-months following his resignation. The Board has begun a comprehensive search for a new CEO.

“On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank Ian for his service to BurgerFi and for leading Anthony’s through its sale to BurgerFi. We wish Ian all the best in this new chapter of his life,” says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman at BurgerFi.

Sternberg continues, “As we search for a new CEO, John Iannucci, our Chief Operating Officer, will lead the organization on an interim basis. Mr. Iannucci has immersed himself into the Company and has proven himself to be a dynamic and effective leader. We look forward to naming a new CEO once that individual has been identified.”

Baines adds, “It has been an honor to lead this Company but the time is now ripe for me to retire. I am proud of what our teams have accomplished in integrating Anthony’s into the BurgerFi system -- the Company now has two high-quality brands with growth potential. I wish everyone at BurgerFi all the best.”

Iannucci has almost 20 years experience in the restaurant industry and has acted as Chief Operating Officer of BurgerFi since January 2023. Prior, he was the Chief Operating Officer of Anthony’s since June 2022. He has held multiple restaurant leadership roles at various companies such as The Cheesecake Factory, Max Brenner, Logan’s Roadhouse, Sharis and Birdcall. Iannucci holds a certificate in food and beverage management from Cornell University.