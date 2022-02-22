BurgerFi Chooses Hughes Network Systems to Upgrade its Network Infrastructure

BurgerFi International Inc. (Nasdaq: BFI, BFIIW) (“BurgerFi”), owner of one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual and casual dining concepts through the BurgerFi brand, and the high quality, casual dining brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings (“Anthony’s”), selected Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in multi-transport technologies and networks, to upgrade, optimize and manage network infrastructure and digital signage. The move will support BurgerFi’s commitment to provide the best restaurant guest experience while continuing its aggressive expansion up the Eastern Seaboard.

“At BurgerFi, we are committed to adopting technology that enhances customer and employee experiences,” says Karl Goodhew, Chief Technology Officer at BurgerFi. “As we look to the future, our growth plan will be catalyzed by incorporating features and technologies like digital menu boards, in-car ordering and ghost kitchens, as well as on-site robots that support BurgerFi’s greatest asset – our dedicated employees.”

Hughes will build, manage and support the enterprise network for BurgerFi restaurants and ghost kitchens. Services under the agreement include primary and backup connectivity for every site, SD-WAN, LAN switches, network security, guest Wi-Fi, Voice over IP (VoIP), digital signage and more. Delivered as part of the HughesON portfolio of managed services capabilities, the network comes with 24/7 support, web-based portal management, and artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for optimal performance.

“We welcome the opportunity to support BurgerFi in their mission to evolve the fast-casual dining experience with a focus on technology and innovation,” says Dan Rasmussen, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Division at Hughes. “We consider ourselves a true partner in helping our customers achieve their business objectives: our expertise in solving BurgerFi’s networking challenges enables their leadership to focus on growing their business.”