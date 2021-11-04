BurgerFi Completes $156.6M Acquisition of Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza & Wings

BurgerFi International Inc., the owner of one of the nation’s fastest-growing premium fast-casual concepts through the BurgerFi brand, is announcing the successful completion of its pending acquisition of Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings from L Catterton for $156.6 million. Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi comments, “This acquisition marks a significant step forward in BurgerFi’s ongoing growth strategy and transition into a premium multibrand platform.”

Anthony’s, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, is a leading operator of casual dining pizza restaurants with a very loyal fan base and, like BurgerFi, a high concentration of restaurants in the state of Florida. As previously announced, Ian Baines, Chief Executive Officer of Anthony’s, will become the Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFi, while Julio Ramirez will remain Chief Executive Officer and President of the BurgerFi brand and Patrick Renna will become President of the Anthony’s brand. With the successful acquisition, BurgerFi has 177 systemwide restaurant locations mostly across the Eastern seaboard as of September 30, 2021. L Catterton will also become one of BurgerFi’s largest shareholders. The transaction is expected to be accretive to EPS to common shareholders and EBITDA in 2022.

“We are very excited to officially welcome Anthony’s into the BurgerFi family,” continues Ophir Sternberg. “Anthony’s is our first acquisition in our long term inorganic growth strategy to build a premium multibrand platform. It represents a fantastic complement to the BurgerFi brand, and we are well positioned to strategically grow Anthony’s as it fits in our focus on high quality fast-casual dining restaurants. L Catterton was an excellent partner in finalizing this transaction, and we look forward to the strategic benefits of adding Andrew Taub, Managing Partner at L Catterton to our board.”

Ian Baines, incoming Chief Executive Officer of BurgerFI, comments, “The acquisition of Anthony’s marks the beginning of a new chapter for BurgerFi as we establish a restaurant platform well-positioned for growth and success. The BurgerFi and Anthony’s brands are strategically aligned, bringing premium ingredients and loyal fanbases to fast-casual and casual dining restaurants. We are committed to our growth strategy here at BurgerFi, and will continue to scan the market for potential M&A opportunities that we can leverage and unlock value from.”