BurgerFi Converts to Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud POS

As one of the nation’s fastest-growing, premium fast-casual concepts, BurgerFi has been expanding rapidly since going public in 2020. With over 124 locations spanning from Alaska to Saudi Arabia, the chain needed a restaurant point-of-sale system that could grow with them. With Oracle MICROS Simphony Cloud POS, the chain has been able to easily scale across their corporate and franchise locations to improve operations all while providing flawless interactions for customers.

“BurgerFi is all about innovation, and our recipe for success is great food and making sure our customer service and hospitality is top notch,” says Karl Goodhew, Chief Technology Officer at BurgerFi. “MICROS Simphony is the backbone of how we bring these elements together. Not only has it helped us streamline our operations and ordering processes, but it also allows us to plug in the other technologies we need to ensure our customers feel they are getting the same experience whether they are ordering in-store or online, and that’s really important to us.”

With Simphony as its restaurant hub, BurgerFi implemented new technologies such as customized tablets, contactless payments, tabletop, and kiosk ordering to enhance the in-store dining. Using Simphony’s enterprise restaurant management capabilities, BurgerFi simplified front- and back-of-the-house business operations across in-store and online ordering. For example, centrally approved price changes can be automatically updated on digital menu boards with the click of a few buttons. If an item goes out of stock, the POS system updates all relevant endpoints so customers won’t experience the disappointment of trying to place an order that can’t be fulfilled.

“Testing new concepts, whether that be menu items, pricing strategies, or new channels for customer engagement, gives fast-casual brands an opportunity to standout in a crowded marketplace,” says Simon de Montfort Walker, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Oracle Food and Beverage. “Our open API framework and ecosystem strategy keeps costs low and options open for customers like BurgerFi so they can experiment and grow their business on their terms.”