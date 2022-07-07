BurgerFi Expands Relationship with Gopuff

BurgerFi, one of the nation's fastest-growing, premium fast-casual concepts, and Gopuff, the go-to platform for immediate delivery of customers' everyday needs, today announced plans to expand the delivery of BurgerFi items on the Gopuff platform to more customers nationwide, following a successful pilot program. In the coming months, Gopuff will begin delivering fresh-made BurgerFi burgers and fries to customers in more than a dozen cities, including Miami, New York City, Nashville, and Philadelphia.

"The synergy between BurgerFi and Gopuff remains unrivaled, and the continuation of this partnership is a natural next step in raising the bar for our guests who value convenience and delivery," says Ophir Sternberg, Executive Chairman of BurgerFi. "As we look to redefine the way the world eats burgers, we can't think of a better partner to grow this late-night option nationwide."

Following a successful 90-day pilot program in which BurgerFi's "Fi on the Fly" food truck was stationed outside of a Gopuff location in Tallahassee, the new agreement will fully transition operations, food preparation and distribution to Gopuff's local teams and facilities. BurgerFi products will soon be available for delivery from more than 30 Gopuff Fresh Food Halls across the country – including in locations where no other BurgerFi restaurant exists, instantly expanding BurgerFi's national presence by leveraging Gopuff's local logistics network, teams and infrastructure.

"Having seen how much Gopuff customers in Tallahassee loved accessing BurgerFi for delivery, we look forward to expanding our partnership to bring their delicious, fresh and quality food to more customers in minutes," says Amelia Riba, VP Kitchens, Gopuff. "With our nationwide infrastructure, trained teams, and control over inventory and cooking prep, we have the ability to truly partner with restaurants like BurgerFi to curate menu and help them reach more customers instantly – without putting added stress on their restaurants for delivery. As we continue to build out the Fresh Food Hall offering, we are thrilled to be able to deliver BurgerFi food alongside thousands of everyday items we bring to our customers daily."

Products available to Gopuff customers in select markets will include: