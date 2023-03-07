BurgerFi Highlights Sauce Variety for National Sauce Month

It's national sauce month and it's time to get saucy!

BurgerFi, one of the nation’s leading fast-casual dining concepts with a “better burger” frame of mind, is not only home to delicious and innovative burgers, but also to premium chef-crafted sauces.

The secret is in the sauce and with over 10 uniquely crafted flavors including Fi Sauce, Ghost Pepper Honey, Garlic Aioli, Truffle Aioli, Bacon Jalapeño Ranch, Honey Mustard BBQ, Cheese Sauce, Memphis Sweet BBQ, Spicy Mayo and Ranch, BurgerFi develops each sauce to enhance the flavor profile of each burger.

Using high-quality ingredients and flavors steaming from across the globe, the masterfully crafted sauces are not only delicious but award-winning. Recently, the new Rodeo Burger featuring tangy Memphis Sweet BBQ sauce, tantalized the taste buds of judges including Robert Irvine at the 2023 SOBEWFF Burger Bash.